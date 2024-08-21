Look: From Cost Savings To Waste Reduction, How 'Fake Food' Is Being Used In Dubai Restaurants

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 8:11 PM

Ever walked by a food stall, mesmerised by a tempting dish on display that looks fresh out of the oven? If you look closely, you may discover, much to your dismay, that it's a food replica. Many restaurants, bakeries, and food stalls in markets are now using 'fake food' to showcase their offerings at display counters, providing onlookers with a clear idea of what to expect from their dishes.

Not only is this approach cost-efficient for restaurants, but it also presents a more sustainable solution to avoid food waste. By using hyper-realistic replicas, eateries can attract customers while conserving resources and reducing the amount of food that would otherwise go waste.

So, what goes into preparing 'fake food'? UAE resident Cymira Moen is a passionate fake food artist who has spent the last 14 years in Dubai, where her love for art and food converged into a unique and innovative form of artistic expression.

“I always aspired to be a chef, but the opportunity never came my way and my passion for art has been with me since childhood. As I grew older, I eventually found a way to combine both passions,” says Cymira.

Known on social media as the 'Fake Food Chef', she specialises in creating hyper-realistic and visually appealing culinary replicas for restaurants, cafés, exhibitors, and brands. Her work not only showcases these offerings but also plays a vital role in significantly reducing daily food waste.

“I've had the privilege of meeting some of the best chefs in the UAE and their teams. It's an incredible feeling to transform real dishes prepared by these chefs into realistic replicas and witness their reactions. Their appreciation truly makes my day," she adds.

Cymira's journey began at BB Social Dining, collaborating with chefs Spero and Harris, which set the tone for her illustrious career. Since then, she has completed projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, making Dubai her creative playground.“A game-changing moment arrived when I crafted hyper-realistic replicas for Little Jun's by chef Kelvin at Time Out Market-an experience that brought me widespread recognition,” she recalls.

Another one of her most exhilarating achievements was collaborating with Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi alongside the legendary chef Massi.“Each collaboration with these incredible chefs has been a remarkable adventure, deepening my appreciation for Dubai's extraordinary culinary landscape.”

In addition to her restaurant work, Cymira has created eye-catching fake chocolate bars for a brand in Dubai Mall and has partnered with talented chefs like Lilly and Mai Trang for Vietnamese Foodies.

How can one become a licensed fake food artist?

Cymira began her journey by practising the creation of fake food jar lids, starting with items like macaroons, muffins, cupcakes, and doughnuts.“I began as a sculptor, and it took years of dedication and refinement, but now I specialise in crafting hyper-realistic food replicas,” she explains.

However, this art form doesn't require formal education.“It's born out of a deep passion for both food and art. My obsession has evolved into a unique artistic expression that I continue to perfect,” she adds.

How is fake food created?

For Cymira, every project is an adventure-a new challenge with no set guidebook to follow. Taking us through her creative process, she explains,“As a sculptor, I work with various clays, often navigating countless failed attempts. Each cuisine I replicate is like a puzzle, especially when it comes to choosing the right clay to capture its essence.”

One of the most amusing parts of her process is meeting with chefs.“I love the experience of watching them prepare a dish for me to recreate. When they present it, I often find myself staring at the plate, thinking, 'How on Earth am I going to pull this off?' It's an exhilarating mix of creativity and complexity that pushes me to refine my craft.”

After 10 years of sculpting, each new challenge not only tests her but also fuels her passion to keep refining her craft. When asked if people mistake her fake food for real food, she responds with a resounding“Yes!”“My work has been mistaken for real food on numerous occasions, which I take as a compliment to the craftsmanship involved,” says Cymira.

“Whenever I visit restaurants, chefs often share amusing stories about how they had to stop people from biting into the fake food, thinking it was real. Each visit brings a new anecdote,” she adds.

Fake food and sustainability

Creating fake food directly supports food sustainability, a critical issue in today's world, and aligns with the UAE's goals to reduce food waste, enhancing resource efficiency. Using fake food for display in restaurants can significantly reduce daily food wastage and save costs, the artist explains.

“Fake food displays help conserve natural resources and contribute to efforts in combating climate change. In the UAE, where food sustainability is a priority, using hyper-realistic fake food in displays helps prevent the wastage of real food that would otherwise be discarded after display.”

This not only conserves the food itself but also saves the water, energy, and resources needed for its production and transportation.“By choosing fake food, we can contribute to a more sustainable future in the UAE, helping to curb unnecessary food waste and support the nation's broader sustainability initiatives. This choice not only saves money on ingredients but also frees up valuable time for kitchen staff,” says Cymira.

What else can fake food be used for?

Over a yearly period, the cost savings and reduction in food wastage from using fake food displays can add up to substantial figures, proving to be a practical investment for restaurants in the long run.

“Additionally, using fake food displays can also lead to a more visually appealing presentation of dishes, as they can be crafted to look more realistic and aesthetically pleasing compared to real food that may lose its freshness and appearance over time,” says Cymira.

Moreover, fake food displays can also be beneficial for customers as they can provide a clearer idea of what a dish looks like before ordering, reducing the chances of disappointment or dissatisfaction with the actual dish that arrives at the table.“This can ultimately lead to higher customer satisfaction and potentially increase repeat business for the restaurant.”

Fake food is also widely used in movies, films, and TV shows, such as Netflix productions.“Shooting scenes with real food repeatedly isn't feasible because real food can spoil, lose colour, and change texture after hours under hot lights. Moreover, actors can't hold items like ice cream for extended periods, as it would start melting,” says Cymira.“For these reasons, fake food is an essential tool in the entertainment industry, ensuring consistency and quality in every scene.”

