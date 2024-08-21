Sharjah Ruler Approves 400 New Jobs For Citizens

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM

400 new jobs were approved for the citizens in Sharjah by Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and of Sharjah. Starting September, vacancies will open up at local agencies.

Job seekers registered with the Human Resources Department in Sharjah will be contacted to complete the necessary procedures and to be nominated for jobs according to specialisations.

