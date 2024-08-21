عربي


Sharjah Ruler Approves 400 New Jobs For Citizens

Sharjah Ruler Approves 400 New Jobs For Citizens


8/21/2024 3:23:02 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:17 PM

400 new jobs were approved for the citizens in Sharjah by sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and ruler of Sharjah. Starting September, vacancies will open up at local government agencies.

Job seekers registered with the Human Resources Department in Sharjah will be contacted to complete the necessary procedures and to be nominated for jobs according to specialisations.


ALSO READ:

  • Sharjah Ruler approves 3,578 scholarships for Emirati students, children of female citizens
  • Sharjah Ruler approves health insurance for citizens above 45 at University Hospital

