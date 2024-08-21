Saudi Arabia To Host 3Rd Summit On Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi AI and Data Authority (SDAIA) announced organizing third edition of Global Artificial Intelligence summit on 10th to 12th of September with more than 300 speakers and specialists in the field.

Attending the summit will be a number of royal family members, ministers, heads of organizations, CEOs and a host of data and AI scientists enriching the summit with their knowledge and expertise, reported state-run news agency (SPA).

In around 120 discussion panels, the summit will be examining innovation and industry, turning points in shaping future of AI, integration of the relation between AI and human intelligence, ethics, its effect on smart city development and its relation to data and applications.

The summit will also bear witness to signing of agreements, MoUs, and initiatives, mentioned the agency. (end)

