(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand will launch with a large-scale pickleball match and $50,000 donation to the American Cancer Society on August 22nd in partnership with La Roche-Posay Sun Safety Advocates and stars Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, & Alex De Minaur

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Roche-Posay is proud to continue its partnership as the exclusive Official Sunscreen Partner of the US Open for the 3rd year in a row. Tennis players spend significant time in peak sunlight, making proper sun protection crucial. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, experiencing just five or more sunburns will double a person's risk for melanoma1. Dermatologist-recommended

skincare brand La Roche-Posay launched its partnership with the US Open in 2022 to help raise awareness of sun-safe behaviors, including daily sunscreen use both on and off the court to protect against skin cancer, the most common cancer in America2. As the industry leader in advanced sun protection, La

Roche-Posay has proudly supported skin cancer prevention through educating the public on sun safe behaviors and providing hundreds of thousands of people with free access to annual skin checks since 2010.

La Roche-Posay Kicks Off Its 3rd Year in a Row as the Official Sunscreen of the US Open at Edge NYC, the Highest Observation Deck in the Western Hemisphere

To kick off this year's US Open partnership, La Roche-Posay will be hosting a large-scale private event at Edge in Hudson Yards, the highest indoor/outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, on Thursday, August 22nd. La Roche-Posay Sun Safety Ambassadors and professional tennis players Frances Tiafoe , Madison Keys , Taylor Fritz , and Alex De Minaur

will participate in an outdoor pickleball match onsite to promote the brand's 'Every Day is a Sunscreen Day' campaign. Following the match, La Roche-Posay will present a $50,000 donation to the American Cancer Society to support the fight against skin cancer.

"As a brand that pioneers advances in sun protection, we're excited to continue our partnership with the US Open for the third year in a row, an initiative that allows important sun safety education to reach thousands of fans each year,"

says Rachelle Mladjenovic, General Manager at La Roche-Posay USA. "La Roche-Posay is committed to developing safe & effective broad-spectrum sunscreens and raising awareness on the importance of sun protection and skin cancer prevention for all skin types and tones. We're proud to partner with some of the biggest tennis stars in the world to help that mission reach millions of people worldwide."

"Taking care of my skin is a crucial part of taking care of my game. La Roche-Posay sunscreen is always with me - it's effective, feels great on my skin, and keeps me protected from the sun, season after season. It's an absolute essential in my bag and in my skincare routine." - Madison Keys

"I'm proud to partner with La Roche-Posay, a brand truly dedicated to preventing skin cancer - an issue that affects so many people. As a tennis player, I'm out in the sun constantly, and thanks to La Roche-Posay sunscreen, I can train and compete without the worry of sunburns, all year round." - Frances Tiafoe

At this year's US Open, La Roche-Posay, the worldwide leader in sun protection, will be back with a sun safety education booth at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In addition to providing complimentary sunscreen samples, the brand will be offering access to free dermatological advice from New York State board-certified dermatologists. The brand will also be sampling Anthelios sunscreens at product-sampling kiosks throughout the grounds, and full-sized sunscreens will be for sale at US Open Collection stores. On Saturday, August 24th, La Roche-Posay will also be the Official Sunscreen Sponsor of Arthur Ashe Kids Day, focused on promoting proper sun safety habits at a young age. Consumers will also have the chance to win a signed tennis racquet from Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, or Taylor Fritz. US Open attendees can enter via QR codes at La Roche-Posay's Sun Safety booth from August 19th to September 8th3.

The 2024 US Open begins with Fan Week on Monday, August 19th. Arthur Ashe Kids Day will take place on Saturday, August 24th. The main draw runs from Monday, August 26th - Sunday, September 8th.



Roche-Posay and its range of sun protection products, please visit Sunscreen | La Roche-Posay

and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

For more information about Edge and all of its experiential offerings, as well as high-resolution images, renderings, and video, please visit



Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid and online at



Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.





Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

ABOUT EDGE

Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere offering unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City's iconic skyline. Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the outdoor viewing area features a thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. Visitors can enjoy a toast in the sky from Edge's champagne bar or visit Peak, the restaurant, bar, café and event space located on the 101st Floor. In 2021, Edge unveiled City Climb, the highest external building climb in the world. Located above Edge, City Climb challenges visitors to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper. For more information please visit .







The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.





American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the only organization working to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Learn more at cancer

1 Skin Cancer Foundation (skincancer)

2 Key Statistics for Melanoma Skin Cancer (cancer)

3 Limited to one entry per person. Three total winners will be chosen.

