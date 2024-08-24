Delhi Metro Update: Red Line Services Delayed Between Shahdara And Dilshad Garden, Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro Update: Delhi metro rail operations on Red Line were affected on Saturday due to a delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. The delay in services on Red Line is likely to cause inconvenience to commuters today.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation gave update on delay in services in a social post,“Red Line Update: Delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines.”

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)