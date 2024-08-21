NMDC Steel Clears Major Production Milestone In 1St Year Of Operations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Government-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) announced on Wednesday that its state-of-the-art has successfully produced 1 million tonnes of Hot Rolled Coil, reaching this milestone four days ahead of the first anniversary of starting operations.

NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from state-owned firm NMDC, operates the ultra-modern 3 million tonnes per annum steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Nagarnar, set up with an of Rs 22,900 crore, it is referred to as India's youngest steel unit.

The plant houses one of the widest Hot Strip Mills in the country, capable of rolling HR coils of 900 mm to 1,650 mm width in 1 mm to 16 mm thickness.

This achievement underscores NSL's position as one of the fastest and most efficient plants in the industry, characterised by its cutting-edge technology, the company said.

On July 21, 2024, the company achieved the production of 1.5 million tonnes of Hot Metal from its Blast Furnace, and on August 11, 2024, it produced 1 million tonnes of Liquid Steel from the Steel Making Shop (SMS). Both milestones were reached in less than a year from the commencement of production, setting new benchmarks for performance, it added.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge), NMDC & NSL, commenting on this achievement said: "Achieving 1 million tonnes of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our entire team. This achievement not only set a new standard within the public sector, but also stands strong against industry benchmarks. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to lead with quality and efficiency."

"These achievements highlight NSL's commitment to operational excellence and innovation. The company continues to push the boundaries by aspiring to be a leader in the steel manufacturing sector with a sole focus on efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancement," the official statement added.

NMDC Steel Limited is a public sector enterprise that operate under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.