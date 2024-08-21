Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Foam Insert That Prevents Birds From Nesting In Different Outdoor Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Harold F. of Akron, OH is the creator of the Bird Nest Stopper, a foam insert designed to fill structural angles on homes, garages, carports, and other buildings. The insert helps prevent birds from building nests in that area, keeping the building clear and free of bird nests. The foam material is weatherproof and ensures protection against bird nesting when placed into the triangular support area on the building. This innovative tool offers a simple and convenient way to keep buildings free of birds and their nests.Several types of devices and methods are available that help prevent birds from nesting in different outdoor areas. Nesting birds can cause damage to the structure and make a considerable mess in the area, requiring extensive cleaning. Bird spikes, netting, reflective objects, gels, decoy predators, and other tools are currently used; however, these often end up ineffective over time or are difficult and frustrating to install.These devices are part of the overarching pest control and wildlife management industry, and this market has seen consistent demand due to the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife interactions in both residential and commercial settings. The global pest control market was valued at around $20 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5-7% through 2028. Bird control is a niche segment within this larger market. Consumers are constantly looking for more convenient and effective products, and the Bird Nest Stopper fits within this niche as an innovative and versatile tool that can be universally applied to almost any outdoor structure.Harold filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bird Nest Stopper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Bird Nest Stopper can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.