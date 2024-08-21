Youth Have To Become Flag-Bearer Of India's Rich Heritage: President Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) Faridabad, Aug 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India's rich heritage always makes the nation proud and the youth have to become its flag-bearer.

Speaking at the fifth convocation of JC Bose University of Science and in Faridabad, the President said, "Today the whole world is in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. India is also ready to face the challenges of this and take advantage of its opportunities."

In achieving this national goal, she said, the role of institutions like JC Bose University of Science and will be very important.

The President was happy to note this university has entered into agreements with many industrial and academic institutions over the past few years. Many multinational companies have also established centres of excellence on the campus of this university to train students.

She expressed hope that all these efforts will yield positive results.

The President said, "Today, many avenues of progress have opened up due to the development of technology. For example, access to the internet in remote areas has created many online employment opportunities. But, we should remember that technology should be used for proper and sustainable development and public interest. Its wrong use can be disastrous."

She appreciated the JC Bose University of Science and Technology for playing an important role in making the youth skilled and self-reliant.

She was happy to note that this university has an impressive list of alumni who are doing remarkable work in many fields in the country and abroad. She advised the university administration to take steps to make the contribution of the Alumni Association more effective.

The President said this university is named after the great scientist and pioneer of modern science, Jagadish Chandra Bose, who was probably the first scientist in the world to prove scientifically that even trees and plants have feelings.

Bose's revolutionary discovery changed the way "we look at the botanical world". She urged students to take inspiration from Bose's life and works and bring positive changes in society through technology.

The President said India's rich heritage always "makes us proud. The youth are a part of this rich heritage and they have to become its flag-bearer".

She advised students to trust their abilities and capabilities and move forward with self-confidence to achieve their goals.