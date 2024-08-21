Aniruddhacharya Maharaj to join Bigg Boss 18? Here's the TRUTH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Spiritual leader Aniruddh Acharya was approached for Bigg Boss 18. However, reportedly, Maharaj rejected the show offer even after being offered crores.

Bigg Boss is one of India's most anticipated reality TV series. The is always anticipated, and this year is no exception.

According to recent reports, various celebrities, including spiritual guru Aniruddh Acharya, have been offered the show.

According to various sources, the creators offered the program to spiritual leader Aniruddh Acharya, who declined.



Guruji was reportedly paid crores for the role, but she refused the controversial reality program.

Guruji was in Color's other reality program, Laughter Chef, so he's comfortable with TV. He may fear participating on a contentious show that would hurt his image.

No one can host Bigg Boss like Salman Khan. He guides and rebukes competitors, and now, to fans' delight, the megastar will host Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 may premiere on October 5, 2024, according to rumours. The show may premiere on October 5 after months of discussion about September or October.

Fans are counting down to another season of Bigg Boss's unique drama, shocks, and entertainment.