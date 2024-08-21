Global Watch Market Size, Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A watch is a mobile timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is intended to maintain a constant motion regardless of the individual's activities. A wristwatch is made to be worn on the wrist and is attached by a watchband or other type of bracelet, such as metal bands, leather bands, or any other type. A pocket watch is typically carried on a chain and worn on the wrist. It can also be crafted from precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum and adorned with precious stones like rubies and diamonds.

Market Dynamics

Surge in Product Innovations Drives the Global Market

The global increase in consumer health consciousness has increased consumer spending on health monitoring devices. This has led to a rise in smartwatch sales due to its extensive monitoring capabilities, which include the ability to control music, notifications, walking tracks, and heartbeat rates, among others. For instance, Samsung released its Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the United States and the United Kingdom in August 2021. The product was advertised as having numerous health and fitness features, such as an optical heart rate sensor, GPS for run tracking, and ECG support.

Social Media Promotions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Improved vendor engagement through social media and other entertainment channels will generate market expansion opportunities. Businesses utilize social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube to promote their products. Titan, for instance, utilizes Simplify 360, a social media analytics tool, to assess the performance of its flagship brands as well as its audience reach and competitive standing across multiple social media channels.

Several manufacturers are forming promotional partnerships with entertainment media. For instance, a forthcoming James Bond film series will feature the OMEGA Seamaster 300M 007 Edition watch from the Swatch brand. As a result, the promotion of watches via social media and other digital platforms is anticipated to generate growth opportunities for the global watch market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global watch market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The expansion of the watch market in Asia-Pacific can be primarily ascribed to the introduction of global brands and products and the rising demand for luxury timepieces. Rising disposable income and shifting consumer preferences will also increase the demand for watches in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. China, Hong Kong, Japan, and India are the region's major contributors. In addition, the presence of international competitors in the Asia-Pacific watch market is expanding rapidly, as are their promotional and advertising efforts. Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Channel, Blancpain Longines, Tissot, Rado, and Piaget are among the most prominent regionally present luxury watchmakers. It is anticipated that these aspects will contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period. Europe is expanding at a rapid rate. Numerous companies are penetrating the European market to provide affordable watches that cater to individuals' styles and aesthetic preferences, thereby fostering regional market expansion. For instance, Bruno Sohle offers Materna watches with a price tag of approximately 395 euros. The company offers watches with leather straps, stainless steel cases, and brightly colored subdials to improve their aesthetic appeal, as these watches primarily appeal to male customers.

In addition, the UK remained the largest watch-selling market in the region, owing to the country's robust consumer base and affluent tourism flow. Local vendors, such as Mr. Jones Watches, provide various options, including vintage models with an original design, for a price range of GBP 150 to GBP 350. The company offers limited-edition watches ranging in price from GBP 175 to GBP 345 for consumers who seek affordable, exclusive products.

Key Highlights



The global watch market size was valued at

USD 97.22 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 148.50 billion

by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 4.82%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global watch market is segmented into quartz watches and digital watches.

The quartz watches segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period.

Based on price range, the global watch market is bifurcated into low-range, mid-range, and luxury.

The low-range segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.88% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global watch market is divided into offline retail stores and online retail stores.

The offline retail stores segment is the largest revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.80% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global watch market is divided into women, men, and unisex.

The unisex segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global watch market players are Rolex, Fossil Group Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Audemars Piguet & Cie, Daniel Wellington AB, The Swatch Group, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Casio, Titan Company Limited, Apple Inc., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, and others.

Market News



In September 2023,

Google confirmed the official arrival of the eagerly awaited Pixel Watch 2 in India.

In September 2023,

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in India. The latest smartwatch features a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.



Global Watch Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Quartz Watch

Digital Watch



By Price Range



Low Range

Mid-range

Luxury



By Distribution Channel



Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores



By End-User



Women

Men

Unisex



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



