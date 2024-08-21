PANERA BRINGS THE FLAVOR WITH A SWICY DEAL, FIVE IRRESISTABLE NEW BAKERY ITEMS & NEW CROISSANT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera is bringing even more flavor and variety to menus nationwide as it unveils tempting updates to its bakery case, with a selection of five new baked goods and three all-new Croissant breakfast sandwiches. These additions feature a blend of beloved flavors and innovative twists on classics, making them perfect for breakfast or for a sweet treat at any time of day.

To celebrate the launch, Panera is offering a special "Swicy" deal that pairs these delightful new sweets with the recently introduced Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich. Guests who crave the irresistible combination of sweet and heat can enjoy 50% off a bakery treat with the purchase of the Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and a beverage at participating local bakery-cafes.



Guests can check out the bakery case to find their new favorite baked goods, featuring a variety of regular and bite-sized treats, including:



NEW Almond Pastry:

A flaky, buttery pastry made with sweet almond filling, hand-drizzled with icing, and topped with sliced almonds.

NEW Cherry Pastry:

A buttery, flaky treat featuring tart cherry filling and a drizzle of icing.

Cranberry Orange Slice:

A moist cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, enhanced with sour cream, and finished with a coarse sugar sprinkle.

NEW Coconut Macaroon:

A delightful coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip.

NEW Chocolate Coconut Macaroon:

A decadent chocolate coconut macaroon cookie finished with a chocolatey dip. Also returning to the fall menu at participating cafes is the Pumpkin Cookie: A shortbread cookie shaped like a pumpkin, decorated with seasonal icing.

For guests looking for a new twist on Panera breakfast sandwiches, the brand is introducing three new options, all served on a delicious and flaky croissant:



Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar

Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Savory sausage, scrambled egg, and melty aged white cheddar Croissant Egg & Cheese:

Scrambled egg and melty aged white cheddar

"We are continuing to transform our menu in line with guest preferences and are excited to offer even more delicious reasons to visit Panera.

We are thrilled to bring these new croissant sandwiches to our breakfast menus nationwide, along with an expanded selection of delicious bakery treats," said Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights, Panera Bread. "Our guests visit Panera for the sweet, the spicy and even the 'swicy', and our goal is to provide a wider range of options, flavors and variety to satisfy any craving."

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced menu items, including newly launched Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich, Kickin' Grilled Cheese and sweet & savory breakfast options, Panera's New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

For more information or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of July 23, 2024 there were 2,169 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

