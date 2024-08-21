(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has called for silence regarding the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, which has stirred significant controversy and suspicion. German intelligence sources are investigating allegations that a Polish-Ukrainian conspiracy was behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. According to reports from German state media, a Ukrainian individual, identified only as ‘Vladimir Z,’ is under investigation. Vladimir Z is alleged to have coordinated a team that rented a yacht in Poland, traveled to the Baltic Sea near Denmark's Bornholm island, and planted explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.



In response to these claims, which have led to an arrest warrant being issued in Berlin, German authorities have sought Polish assistance in locating the suspect. However, Polish cooperation with these investigations appears to be lacking. German state broadcaster ARD has reported that despite EU regulations, Poland has not adequately responded to Berlin’s requests for help.



In a recent post on X, Tusk urged those involved to cease their efforts and issue an apology. His comments suggest a desire to avoid further scrutiny. Former head of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, August Hanning, has suggested that while the operation may have been conducted by Ukrainian operatives, it likely required Polish support to be executed.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584105