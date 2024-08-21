Poland permits border guards to open fire at migrants

(MENAFN) Poland has introduced significant changes to its national security laws with President Andrzej Duda signing new legislation that broadens the scope for military, police, and border guards to use lethal force. The 'Act on Support for the Activities of and Officers' was approved on Wednesday, coinciding with Day, according to a statement from Duda’s office.



The legislation, which allows military personnel to engage in domestic operations during peacetime, includes a notable amendment to the Polish Criminal Code. This amendment grants immunity from criminal charges for soldiers or border guards who use live ammunition to protect themselves or others, even if such actions violate existing regulations. This provision aims to enhance the security of border areas and other critical locations, as stated by President Duda.



The law follows recent tensions at Poland’s border with Belarus. In mid-July, the Polish parliament, the Sejm, passed the bill in response to incidents including the fatal stabbing of a Polish soldier by a migrant and the detention of three soldiers who fired warning shots in June. The soldiers faced accusations of abuse of power and jeopardizing lives, highlighting the contentious nature of border enforcement.



With this new law, Poland seeks to improve the effectiveness and safety of its border security operations while addressing recent security challenges.

