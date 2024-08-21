Emicool Receives District Energy Space Award 2023 for Excellence in Sustainable District Cooling Solutions

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Emicool, a trailblazer in the district cooling industry, has been honoured with the prestigious 2023 District Energy Space Award at the 115th annual conference of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) in Orlando, Florida. This award recognizes Emicool's exceptional contributions to the advancement of sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the field of district cooling.

The District Energy Space Award, presented at the renowned IDEA conference, highlights the global growth of district energy systems in 2023. With the addition of 39.7M sq. ft this year, Emicool has solidified its standing as a key player in the district energy sector, contributing to IDEA's running total of square footage beyond North America, which now stands at an impressive 1.8 billion sq. ft since 2004.

Emicool's win in the Beyond North America category underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the international district cooling landscape. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability, Emicool has cemented its reputation as one of the leading stars in the industry.

"We are proud to receive the 2023 District Energy Space Award from IDEA," said Dr. Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge district cooling solutions that not only meet the

needs of our community but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Winning this award is a testament to our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility in the district cooling industry."

In 2023, Emicool’s portfolio included 24 buildings and recommitting 869K sq ft to district energy service, showcases the commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

As a frontrunner in sustainable district cooling solutions, Emicool continues to drive innovation and excellence in the industry. The company's win at the 2023 IDEA conference underscores its ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and its mission to provide efficient cooling solutions for a sustainable future. This accolade is a testament to the company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and environmental responsibility in the dynamic field of district energy.

To explore how Emicool is harnessing the power of district cooling and learn how they are shaping a sustainable future, visit





MENAFN21082024004993011075ID1108584000