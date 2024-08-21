Record-breaking Nepali mountaineer seeks climbing 8,000-metre summit

(MENAFN) At just 18 years old, Nepali mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa stands on the verge of an extraordinary accomplishment. Having already conquered 13 of the world's highest peaks, Sherpa is now only one summit away from becoming the youngest person to complete the formidable challenge of climbing all 14 mountains that rise above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet). This feat is considered the pinnacle of mountaineering achievements, a goal that has eluded many of the world's elite climbers.



Sherpa, who has set numerous records throughout his climbing career, expressed his ambition to "inspire a new generation and redefine mountaineering." His final ascent, the summit of Shishapangma in Tibet, is set to take place next month, contingent on the issuance of a permit from Chinese authorities. This final challenge represents the culmination of an incredible journey through some of the most treacherous and awe-inspiring terrains on Earth.



The 14 "eight-thousanders," all located in the Himalayas and the neighboring Karakoram range across Nepal, China, India, and Pakistan, are known for their extreme altitudes and perilous conditions. The challenge of summiting these peaks involves entering the "death zone," where the lack of sufficient oxygen makes survival extremely difficult. Reinhold Messner of Italy was the first climber to achieve this remarkable feat in 1986, and only around 40 climbers have followed in his footsteps, with many others tragically perishing in their attempts.



Sherpa acknowledges the inherent risks of his endeavor, stating, "When I am in the mountains, I may die anytime. You need to realize how important your life is." His journey not only highlights his personal courage and determination but also serves as a testament to the enduring allure and dangers of high-altitude mountaineering.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108583971