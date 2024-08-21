8 Afghan Nationals And Dozens Of Iranians Executed In Iran Over Past 20 Days

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Norway-based Iranian human rights group has published statistics showing that in the past 20 days, 85 Iranians and 8 Afghans were executed in Iran.

The Iranian Human Rights group in Norway released a statement Tuesday, August 20, stating that among those executed in Iran were one woman and eight Afghan citizens.

The officials from the Iranian Human Rights group did not specify the exact crimes for which these individuals were executed. However, the Iranian has often cited its opposition to criminal activities such as drug trafficking and other serious crimes as the main reasons for these executions.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Human Rights Organization also reported on Saturday, August 3, that at least 300 people, including 42 Baluchi citizens, 20 Kurdish citizens, 20 Afghan citizens, and 15 women, have been executed over the past seven months.

On Tuesday, August 20, Human Rights Watch issued a statement highlighting the“alarming increase” in executions in Iran and called for the abolition of the death penalty.

According to this organization, the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed at least 87 people in the month following the recent presidential election.

Amnesty International has also reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran was responsible for 74% of all recorded executions worldwide last year. The executed individuals included ethnic minorities, particularly Baluchis, women, and people who were minors at the time of committing the crime.

The recent surge in executions in Iran, particularly involving ethnic minorities and foreign nationals, has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations worldwide.

The high number of executions, often without transparent legal processes, raises serious concerns about the use of the death penalty in the country. These developments call for urgent international attention and dialogue to address the ongoing human rights violations in Iran.

