OPPO Reno12 F 5G Sets The Stage For A New Chapter In Smartphone Design And Functionality

In a sweeping transformation that redefines the Reno Series, the OPPO Reno12 F 5G stands out as an AI Portrait Expert, offering a rich array of AI-enhanced features that amplify your creativity and productivity across content creation endeavors.

The device embodies OPPO's dedication to democratizing AI technology, offering advanced GenAI features for enhanced creativity in photography and productivity. AI Eraser 2.0 simplifies object removal in photos with a single tap, while AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 enables accurate multi-subject cutouts for creating reusable stickers.

Also included on the phone is AI Studio, which provides a personalized AI-powered photography experience that can transform regular portraits into unique digital avatars. Additionally, the device offers AI productivity tools like AI Recording Summary for extracting key information from voice recordings, along with AI Toolbox features such as AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak for enhanced productivity.

OPPO Reno12 F 5G also elevates the photography experience with an Ultra-Clear Camera System designed to capture sharp and natural portraits. The system includes a top-grade 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera for perfect close-up portraits, and a 112-degree 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle camera, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera with multiple focal lengths.

On top of this powerful camera combo, Pro Portrait Mode leverages both the main and macro cameras to deliver professional grade bokeh effects for stunning portraits, while AI Portrait Retouching provides more vivid and natural retouching effects. Together, the hardware-software combinations ensure every portrait on Reno12 F 5G captures full natural beauty with exceptional details.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G delivers unprecedented network performance within the Reno Series, featuring AI LinkBoost technology and a 360° Surround Antenna solution. The device combines elegance with durability, featuring All-Round Armour for protection against drops, scratches, pressure, and water splashes. This includes a strong glass screen, High-strength Alloy Framework, and Sponge Bionic Cushioning to safeguard internal components. With IP64 Water and Dust Resistance and 5 Stars in SGS Performance Testing, the device offers comprehensive protection without compromising style.

OPPO Reno12 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Platform boasting a 10% overall improvement in energy efficiency compared to the previous generation. With memory options of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, expandable virtual RAM through OPPO's RAM Expansion technology, Trinity Engine for optimized resource allocation, and a 5,000mAh Large Battery, the device ensures seamless multitasking and long-term system smoothness.