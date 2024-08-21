Romance Author E. Masson Releases New Book - Empire of Billions

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but in E. Masson's new romance novel, Empire of Billions, love proves that it can melt even the hardest of hearts.



The Roberts family is one of immense wealth, but they know firsthand that money can’t buy happiness. Orphaned at a young age, the four Roberts brothers and their little sister were left to rely on each other. Raised under the strict rules of their family, their lives have been shaped by a strict adherence to emotional detachment and control.



Now an adult, Elizabeth Roberts is determined to defy her brothers' rigid rules. Her heart is set on Henry Kinkaid, a man her brothers despise. As Elizabeth pursues their forbidden love, she discovers a dark secret about Henry that threatens to shatter her world. Complicating matters, Elizabeth is carrying a piece of Henry with her—a child that might change everything.



Empire of Billions explores whether the patter of tiny feet can soften the hearts of the materialistic Roberts brothers and if they can mend old wounds before it’s too late.



Forbidden love, hidden secrets, and a family’s legacy—will Elizabeth’s heart survive the ultimate test?



About the Author

Welcome to the enchanting world of E. Masson! A captivating romance author, E. Masson crafts unforgettable journeys through the realms of the human heart. With a talent for creating endearing characters and immersive settings, E. Masson’s novels promise to sweep readers off their feet and rekindle the joy of falling in love.





