Kolkata Horror: Ex- TMC MP, Actor Mimi Chakraborty Receives Rape Threat After Sharing Post On Doctor's Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mimi Chakraborty, former Trinamool MP and actor, revealed on August 20 that she has been facing lewd messages and rape threats after posting about the Kolkata rape-murder case. This disturbing situation highlights the challenges faced by women who voice their concerns about gender-based violence. Despite the threats, Mimi remains committed to seeking justice and raising awareness on the issue

Online Harassment After Protests

Mimi Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress MP and renowned actor, revealed that she has been inundated with rape threats and lewd messages following her protest posts about the Kolkata rape-murder case. The harassment began after she expressed her outrage over the brutal incident, showcasing the severe backlash women face when they take a stand against gender-based violence

Social Media Backlash

The threats against Mimi Chakraborty underscore the toxic environment that exists on social media, where women, particularly those in the public eye, are often targeted for speaking out. Mimi shared screenshots of the vile messages, tagging Kolkata Police's cyber cell in an attempt to seek justice and bring attention to the growing issue of online harassment against women

Calling Out Hypocrisy

In her response to the threats, Mimi Chakraborty pointed out the hypocrisy of those who claim to support women's rights while simultaneously engaging in or excusing such vile behavior. She questioned the kind of upbringing and education that normalizes rape threats, highlighting the urgent need for societal change and stricter enforcement of laws against online harassment

Public Protest Participation

Beyond her online activism, Mimi Chakraborty also took part in a physical protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case. She joined other actors, including Riddhi Sen, Arindam Sil, and Madhumita Sarcar, in demanding justice for the victim. The protest, held on August 14, was a powerful statement of solidarity and resistance against the pervasive violence women face

Role as a Public Figure

Mimi Chakraborty, who served as a Member of Parliament from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024, has long been an advocate for women's rights. Her involvement in this protest and subsequent harassment shines a light on the double-edged sword faced by women in the public eye, who are often targeted more viciously for their outspokenness on sensitive issues

Importance of Cyber Security

The actor's decision to tag Kolkata Police's cyber cell department in her post highlights the critical role of law enforcement in addressing online harassment. Cybersecurity and stringent measures against online abuse are essential in protecting individuals, especially women, from such vile attacks, and ensuring that justice is served swiftly to deter future offenses