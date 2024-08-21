عربي


Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 21: 10Gm Gold Price Drops By THIS Much


8/21/2024 1:22:25 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 21st of August 2024.


The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 21
22 carat - Rs 6,770/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,109/gm


1 gram - Rs 6,770(Today)
Rs 6,780(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,160(Today)
Rs 54,240(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,700(Today)
Rs 67,800(Yesterday)


1 gram - Rs 7,109(Today)
Rs 7,119(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,872(Today)
Rs 56,952(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,090(Today)
Rs 71,190(Yesterday)


22-carat GOLD price on August 19, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 19, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm


22-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 6,629/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 18, 2024 - Rs 7,236/gm


22-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm

AsiaNet News

