ZEELOOL: How Many Types Of Glasses Lenses Are There?

(MENAFN- Pressat) As advances, there are now more eyeglass lens options for consumers to choose from. Each type of lens has unique features for different needs and occasions. What are these lens types and how do you pick the right one? ZEELOOL will furnish you with comprehensive responses.

1. Standard Eyeglass Lenses

Traditional clear lenses are perfect for everyday use with standard anti-reflective lenses.

Polarized sunglasses lenses : anti-glare tinted lenses for sunglasses, ideal for driving as well as water and snow activities.

2. Blue Light Blocking Lenses

Anti-blue light lenses block more blue light from digital screens and the sun, which protect your eyes from the negative effects.

These lenses can reduce the impact of blue light which emitted by electronic products on the eyes, as well as reduce eye fatigue and visual discomfort. These lenses are especially suitable for people who spend a lot of time in front of electronic screens. For example, computer workers or people who often use smartphones.

3. Photochromic Lenses

Photochromic lenses, also known as light-adaptive or“transition” lenses, are eyeglass lenses that darken or lighten in response to changes in UV exposure. They darken (gray/amber) when exposed to sunlight outdoors and return to their original clarity when UV exposure decreases, such as indoors.

Photochromic lenses help reduce eye fatigue that can occur when transitioning between bright and dark environments. They also eliminate the need to carry separate glasses or sunglasses, providing a single, versatile solution for both indoor and outdoor use.

4. Driving Lenses

Driving lenses are specially designed for drivers, incorporating special coatings and materials to create a type of eyeglass lens that enhances visual clarity and safety for both day and night driving. These lenses make the field of vision brighter and high-definition, effectively reducing glare and reflections from vehicle headlights, road lights, and other light sources. This improves visual comfort when driving.

In addition to reducing glare, driving lenses enhance contrast, making road signs and other driving-related objects more distinct. This improves the ability to recognize objects in dark or poorly lit environments and effectively reduces eye fatigue.

5. Color Tinted lenses

Tinted lenses are lenses that are tinted or coated to turn ordinary lenses into sunglasses. These lenses have special color filters that change the color of light in the environment, providing specific visual effects and comfort. For example, tinted lenses in sunglasses filter out bright light and UV rays, protecting the eyes during outdoor activities.

6. Polarized Sunglass Lenses

Polarized sunglasses lenses are anti-glare tinted lenses perfect for driving, as well as water and snow activities. These lenses use polarization technology to block glare and reduce reflections, providing a clearer and more comfortable visual experience. Polarized lenses are mainly used for outdoor activities such as driving, fishing, skiing, and alpine hiking.

About ZEELOOL

ZEELOOL is a leading online retailer specializing in affordable and fashionable glasses. Established in 2017, it offers a diverse range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, glasses for women , glasses for men , glasses for kids , black glasses, cat eye glasses, tortoise shell glasses, aviator glasses, and blue light-blocking lenses, allowing customers to express their style. Committed to customer satisfaction and innovation, ZEELOOL continually updates its collections to reflect the latest trends and fashion statements.

