Three Killed, Six Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Aug 21 (IANS) Three Hezbollah members were killed and six people, including three paramedics, wounded in Israeli on southern Lebanon, military sources said.

The sources, who required anonymity, said that an Israeli warplane launched an on the village of Al-Dhahira on Tuesday in the southwestern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing three Hezbollah members, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The raid destroyed two houses and damaged 10 neighboring houses," the sources added, noting that three paramedics from the Islamic Authority's civil defence were when a missile struck near an ambulance transporting casualties from a drone strike in the Hamoul area to a hospital in Tyre.

In addition, two people were injured when a motorcycle was hit by two rockets fired by an Israeli drone in Wadi Hamoul in southwestern Lebanon, and a Syrian was injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the southeastern Lebanese village of Khiam.

The Lebanese army monitored the launch of several drones and about 40 surface-to-surface missiles from southern Lebanon into northern Israel, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters bombed the Al-Shomira barracks and nearby Israeli troop deployments with volleys of Katyusha rockets.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.