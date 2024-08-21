South Korea: Rains To Continue Until Thursday After Typhoon Jongdari Weakens

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 21 (IANS) Rains will continue in central regions even though Typhoon Jongdari has weakened to a tropical depression, the weather agency said on Wednesday.

Jongdari passed by waters 60 kilometres southwest of the west coast city of Seosan at 3 a.m. local time and was expected to dissipate nearby at 9 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

As of 8 a.m., a heavy rain watch was issued across the greater Seoul area, parts of Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong Province and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was raining at 20 millimetres per hour in regions where the heavy rain watch was in effect, the KMA said.

The KMA sent out emergency text alerts warning of torrential rain in parts of Gimpo and Incheon early Wednesday, while regions close to the west coast, including Seosan and Taean, received over 100 mm of rain from Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Some regions also experienced strong winds, with the maximum instantaneous wind speed exceeding 15 metres per second, according to the KMA.

Rain will continue until Thursday, particularly in the central regions, while 30 to 50 mm of rain per hour accompanied by gusts, lightning and thunder are expected for Wednesday.

Much of the country reported yet another tropical night overnight despite the rain, with Seoul setting a new record with 31 days in a row of the nighttime temperature staying at 25 degrees Celsius or higher.

In Busan, the temperatures dropped to 24.7 degrees Celsius in the wee hours Wednesday, ending its longest recorded streak at 26 days.

The heat will continue to grip the nation throughout Wednesday, with the daily highs forecast to hover around 28 to 35 degrees Celsius.