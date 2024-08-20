Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation: Lifeline For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) is one of the most prominent humanitarian organisations in the region that plays a pivotal role in providing support and assistance to the Gaza Strip, which suffers from successive crises because of the siege and ongoing conflict.

Under Royal directives, the organisation was able to direct its resources and international partnerships to provide vital humanitarian aid, making it a prominent humanitarian edifice on the regional and international scene.

Intensive air support for the Gaza Strip Since the beginning of the crisis, JHCO has been keen to intensify its air efforts in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces and sister and friendly countries.

The total number of aircraft sent to Al-Arish Airport and from there to the Rafah crossing amounted to 53 aircraft, including 13 aircraft sent directly through the organisation, while 40 aircraft were sent in cooperation with international organisations. These aircraft were loaded with various humanitarian aid including food, medicine, medical supplies, and other basic relief materials.

The efforts of the JHCO were not limited to this only, but rather it carried out 383 airdrops, 117 of which were carried out directly by the Jordanian Armed Forces, and 266 other operations in partnership with sisterly and friendly countries. These air operations were not merely a transfer of aid but were part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring that aid reaches the most affected and most needy areas in the Gaza Strip, considering major security and logistical challenges.

Aid convoys via King Hussein Bridge in addition to the air efforts, there was intensive movement on the ground via King Hussein Bridge, where 3,150 aid trucks were sent to the Gaza Strip. Of these, the authority, in cooperation with international organisations, sent 1,677 trucks, while the authority, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces, sent 1,473 trucks. These land convoys carried a wide range of aid, from food and medicine to relief materials and necessities for daily life.

These convoys were not just trucks carrying supplies, but rather a symbol of the humanitarian efforts made by Jordan to support our brothers in Gaza and reflect the commitment of the JHCO to aid despite all the circumstances and challenges.

The organisation coordinated with international organisations and the armed forces to ensure that this aid reached those who deserved it quickly and effectively.

The JHCO also played a major role in coordinating international aid, working closely with international relief organisations to ensure that aid was distributed fairly and effectively within the Gaza Strip. More than 1,090,000 beneficiaries within the Strip benefitted from this aid, reflecting the extent of the effort exerted and the great impact of this aid on the lives of people in Gaza.

The humanitarian impact was great, as the total aid sent to the Gaza Strip amounted to 47,821 tonnes, reflecting the extent of the efforts exerted and Jordan's commitment to providing continuous support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This aid was not just numbers and materials that were transported but was a true expression of Jordanian solidarity with Gaza, and an embodiment of Jordan's steadfast policy in supporting our Palestinian brothers.

It is worth noting that these efforts came under Royal directives, as His Majesty King Abdullah attaches utmost importance to supporting the Palestinian people. His Majesty and members of the Royal family accompanied the humanitarian effort sent to the Gaza Strip, which suffers from a siege and difficult humanitarian conditions.

His Majesty's directives were clear on the necessity of providing everything possible to support Gaza and working to provide aid continuously and without interruption.

The JHCO, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces and international organisations, has presented a unique model in humanitarian work, as it was able to provide the necessary aid to the Gaza Strip effectively and quickly, defying all difficulties and challenges. This great role played by the organisation reflects the extent of Jordan's commitment to the issues of the nation, and its keenness to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University