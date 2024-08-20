Azerbaijan Officially Applies For BRICS Membership
Azerbaijan has officially applied for BRICS membership.
Azernews reports, citing Day as reported by the head of the
Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan,
Aykhan Hajizade.
It should be noted that some time ago Azerbaijan expressed a
desire to join BRICS.
BRICS was founded in 2006 and is an intergovernmental
organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, the
Republic of South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United
Arab Emirates. Initially identifying investment opportunities, the
grouping of governments has since 2009 become a single geopolitical
bloc that meets annually at official summits and coordinates
multilateral policies.
