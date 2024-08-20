Azerbaijan Officially Applies For BRICS Membership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has officially applied for BRICS membership.

Azernews reports, citing Day as reported by the head of the Press Service of the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade.

It should be noted that some time ago Azerbaijan expressed a desire to join BRICS.

BRICS was founded in 2006 and is an intergovernmental organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, the Republic of South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Initially identifying opportunities, the grouping of has since 2009 become a single geopolitical bloc that meets annually at official summits and coordinates multilateral policies.