Number Of Students In Private Varsities 50Pc Down In Helmand

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok):

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The number of students in private universities has decreased by 50 percent, rendering the higher educational institutes unable to meet their expenses and pay taxes.

Bost private university chancellor Mahmood Sangin told Pajhwok Afghan News the number of students in their university had 50 percent decreased because of people's economic problems in the past three years.

He said:“Previously, the economic situation of the educated youth was good. A large number of youths were enrolled in private universities and higher educational centers, now they are all poor and cannot afford higher education”.

According to him, the decreased number of students has rendered the private universities unable to meet their expenses, saying the government should waive off their taxes.

Wadi Helmand Higher Education Institution Director Mohammad Ismail Mehraban said the strength of students in new classes students fell down by 50 percent compared to previous years because of people's economic problems.

“Recently, youths could not study in higher educational institutes and the main reason is their poor economic situation,” Mehraban added.

Meanwhile, youths whose failed to complete their higher education, complained they could not continue their education due to economic problems.

Karam Khan Samsour, a student, explained:“We are poor, earlier, there were many job opportunities and youths used to study in private universities, but now there is no work, they can't pay 10,000 or 15,000 afghanis per semester”.

“I started university, but I my family was unable to pay the fees, so I quit,” a young Muhibullah Anas added.

Governor spokesman Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Riyaz said they were trying to provide jobs and the IEA was committed to economically empowering the youth.

“IEA is trying to provide the youth with jobs, a number of projects will be launched in Helmand that will provide employment opportunities to many youths”.

According to Riyaz, they also plan to absorb the youth who are graduated from higher educational institutes in different government departments of Helmand.

There seven higher educational institutions and universities in Helmand, where hundreds of students are studying.

