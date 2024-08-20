Clean, Green, And Unseen: World Geothermal Energy Day Spotlights Renewable Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buy your Ticket for World Geothermal Day

Join us on October 17th to celebrate World Geothermal Energy Day!

- Analiese Andersen, MicroThermal Energy Account ExecutiveHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WorldGeothermalEnergyDay is thrilled to announce the celebration of this year's World Geothermal Energy Day on October 17th, 2024. This annual event is a global celebration, honoring the remarkable contributions of geothermal energy systems and highlighting their profound impact on communities worldwide.This year, MicroSeismic and its geothermal service division, MicroThermal Energy, proudly serve as the executive flagship sponsor. They are hosting a special event in Houston at Karbach Brewery to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements in geothermal energy. Analiese Andersen, MicroThermal Energy Account Executive, said,“We are excited to create an opportunity for the public to interact with leaders in the geothermal industry. We welcome everyone to join us for this special celebration and purchase tickets to attend.”MicroThermal Energy applies MicroSeismic's years of experience as a global leader in hydraulic stimulation monitoring towards geothermal projects. MicroSeismic's advanced engineering analysis can quantify the success of geothermal stimulation used in enhanced geothermal system (EGS) projects and give tangible insights to improve heat-rock connectivity on future injector/producer groupings. The scalable data acquisition and analysis can be applied to various types of geothermal including hydrothermal systems and thermal energy storage.On October 17th, WorldGeothermalEnergyDay will spotlight key geothermal projects and individuals globally through events. MicroSeismic's event in Houston will help showcase the progress geothermal has made in Texas and worldwide, by providing an opportunity for the public to interact with the geothermal community and to recognize the accomplishments that have been made so far.Join us in celebrating World Geothermal Energy Day 2024 and recognizing the power of geothermal energy in shaping a sustainable future. Buy your ticket today for October 17th at Karbach Brewery!#WorldGeothermalEnergyDay

Other