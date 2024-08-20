Capturiant Expands Global Footprint With New Franchise In Indonesia And Brunei

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capturiant , a leader in carbon credit marketing and sales, is proud to announce the establishment of its newest franchise covering Indonesia and Brunei. This strategic expansion is made possible through cooperation with PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia, a firm dedicated to sustainable development and green projects.Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. Capturiant's financially regulated staff is fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skill set, Capturiant is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments.Walter Grieves, CEO of PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia, will helm the new franchise. Mr. Grieves is a renowned developer in Opportunity Zones, Special Economic Zones, and smart cities, with a strong focus on green bonds, alternative energy, and sustainable projects across the United States, Indonesia, and other nations. As a co-founder of Green Wave Funding, Mr. Grieves has been instrumental in delivering green bond offerings to qualifying companies worldwide, further reinforcing his commitment to environmental sustainability.Kadafi Yahya, the founder of Mirah Green, brings his extensive experience as a social entrepreneur and his deep commitment to environmental sustainability to PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia. His passion for creating impactful solutions to global challenges has led him to develop innovative green energy projects aimed at reducing CO2 emissions through the conversion of flared gas into valuable resources. Kadafi's expertise and leadership in sustainable development will play a central role in advancing Capturiant's mission to provide cutting-edge carbon credit solutions in Indonesia and Brunei.Eddy Bahfen, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in both donor-funded development projects and the private sector, brings invaluable local knowledge and expertise to PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia. Eddy has managed operations for various high-impact projects, and his leadership roles have spanned multiple international initiatives, including USAID and World Bank-funded programs. Eddy's deep understanding of finance, human resources, and procurement, makes him a key asset in advancing Capturiant's mission to deliver innovative carbon credit solutions in Indonesia and Brunei.The new Capturiant franchise in Indonesia will leverage PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia's local expertise and robust network to facilitate the marketing and sale of carbon credits. This collaboration aims to enhance the reach and impact of Capturiant's innovative carbon credit solutions, promoting sustainable practices and reducing carbon footprints across Indonesia."We are thrilled to partner with PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia and Walter Grieves, whose extensive experience and dedication to sustainability align perfectly with Capturiant's mission," said James C. Row, Founder and CEO of Capturiant. "This new franchise marks a significant step in our global expansion, enabling us to support more projects that contribute to a greener future."Mr. Grieves added, "Joining forces with Capturiant allows us to bring advanced carbon credit solutions to Indonesia, fostering sustainable development and environmental stewardship in the region. We look forward to driving impactful projects that benefit both the environment and the economy."The establishment of the latest Capturiant franchise underscores the company's commitment to global sustainability and its strategic efforts to address climate change through innovative carbon credit solutions. By expanding its presence in key markets, Capturiant continues to lead the way in promoting environmentally responsible practices and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.About CapturiantCapturiant, a subsidiary of Entoro, LLC, is a global environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange operating on a regulated private sector model utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant team consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower cost services to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiant platform, enabling global transactions. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors, buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire environmental asset class.About PT Carbon Nexus IndonesiaPT Carbon Nexus Indonesia is a dedicated firm focused on sustainable development and green projects within Indonesia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, the company specializes in the promotion and facilitation of carbon credits, green bonds, alternative energy initiatives, and sustainable practices. Led by Walter Grieves, Kadafi Yahya, and Eddy Bahfen, PT Carbon Nexus Indonesia collaborates with global partners to deliver impactful environmental solutions. The firm aims to foster sustainable growth and contribute to the reduction of carbon footprints through innovative and responsible projects, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

