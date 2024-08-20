Boston Airport Express Expands Service To Norton And Norfolk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seamless Expansion: Boston Airport Express Redefines Convenience with New Routes to Norton and Norfolk.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boston Airport Express, a leading provider of airport services, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to include Norton and Norfolk. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing connectivity and accessibility for residents and travelers in the Greater Boston area.

With a reputation for reliability and exceptional customer service, Boston Airport Express has been the preferred choice for passengers seeking a seamless travel experience to and from Boston Logan International Airport. The expansion into these new areas will offer more travelers the convenience and comfort of Boston Airport Express's top-tier services.

“We are thrilled to extend our reach to Norton and Norfolk.” said Mr. Shafan Nath, CEO of Boston Airport Express.“Our mission has always been to provide a stress-free journey for our customers, and with this expansion, we are making it easier for more passengers to access our premium services. This summer, we are extending our services to these cities along with our door-to-door transportation services and vacation cab rentals.”

The company aims to serve a population of over 150,000 in the three cities, primarily comprised of families who are the most preferred customers. Boston Airport Express offers spacious luxury minivans and SUVs suitable for small groups of about 6-7 people. Families, student groups, and small business groups tend to be the company's preferred customers.

The new routes will feature the company's signature fleet of well-maintained and spacious vehicles, driven by professional and courteous drivers. Passengers can expect the same high standards of safety and punctuality that Boston Airport Express is known for.

For more information about the new service areas or to make a reservation, please visit Boston Airport Express's official website.

About Boston Airport Express

Boston Airport Express has been serving the Massachusetts community with dependable airport transportation solutions for over a decade. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company offers a range of services, including private car rides, shared shuttles, and group transportation, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

More information on Boston Airport Taxi , Norton MA Taxi to Boston & Norfolk MA Taxi to Boston .

Shafan Nath

Boston Airport Express

+1 617-499-1919

