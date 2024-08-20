KROST Cpas Combines With Eisneramper

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm Has Been Servicing the Los Angeles Area Since 1939

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of Los Angeles-area CPA firm KROST CPAs are joining EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in September 2024.

Founded in 1939, KROST has eight partners and a staff of more than 100 professionals across offices in Los Angeles, Woodland Hills, and Pasadena, California. KROST is an award-winning full-service accounting, tax, and business consulting firm servicing the hospitality, technology, financial services, manufacturing, real estate, sports and entertainment, nonprofit, and other sectors.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, building the firm into a highly respected regional institution with an 85-year history," said Jason Melillo, KROST CEO. "I'm also very excited for us to join the fastest growing firm in the nation and to expand and enhance our service offerings and client capabilities."



"The profession is evolving," said Paren Knadjian, Principal, M&A and Capital Markets at KROST. "To stay relevant and, more importantly, to continue to provide a wide array of evolving services to our clients, we need the additional expertise and capital that a firm like EisnerAmper can provide. We believe they are the ideal partner to help us achieve that goal."

"It's strategically critical that we expand our presence in America's second largest city," said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "And I can't think of a better partner than KROST, which has maintained a standard of excellence for more than eight decades. We warmly welcome them to the EisnerAmper family."



