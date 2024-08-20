University of California prohibits encampments, masks ahead of new academic year

(MENAFN) On Monday, UC President Michael V. Drake announced that the University of California (UC) system will introduce new regulations aimed at managing student protests as the new academic year begins. This decision follows a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations that took place on UC campuses earlier this year. The new rules will include a ban on encampments, restrictions on the use of face masks and other measures associated with protest activities, and protocols for revealing identities when requested by university personnel.



In his letter to the university community, Drake outlined several key policies to promote consistency across the UC system’s ten campuses. These policies will prohibit camping or setting up unauthorized structures, restrict movements related to protests, and ban masking that conceals identity. The university is also developing a framework to ensure uniform implementation of these policies and a consistent approach to handling violations.



The pro-Palestinian demonstrations at UC campuses, which were part of a larger wave of such protests across US colleges and universities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, led to significant backlash against the university’s handling of the situation. Last year, hundreds of students were arrested during crackdowns on protests and encampments, which drew criticism and concern from various quarters.



The response from UC’s academic workers has been notable, with the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 4811, representing 48,000 academic workers across the UC system, expanding their strike to six campuses. This strike, which began in June, was partly fueled by dissatisfaction with the university’s management of pro-Palestinian protests. The situation reflects broader tensions and ongoing debates over campus free speech and protest management.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580334