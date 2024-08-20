Cloud Canaries Announces Top Canary Challenge And Intelligent Canary Masterclass For Improving Devops Observability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Software developers gain hands-on experience with Intelligent Canaries

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Canaries , a Cloud Intelligence company, today announced its "Top Canary Challenge" and Intelligent Canary Masterclass to provide software developers with hands-on experience with Intelligent Canaries and showcase their skills. Intelligent Canaries help software engineering and delivery teams proactively detect, predict and resolve system issues before they impact operations.

All participants can attend the Intelligent Canary Masterclass on August 22, receive a free T-shirt, and have an opportunity to win a $250 Amazon gift voucher along with access to Cloud Canaries for 12 months.

"The Top Canary Challenge and Masterclass offers software developers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with Intelligent Canaries," said Mark Callahan, Founder and CEO of Cloud Canaries. "These initiatives enhance developer skills to design, build and share Intelligent Canaries and not only innovate but excel in their DevOps careers."

The Top Canary Challenge offers a step-by-step learning guide for creating, sharing and optimizing Intelligent Canaries.

Top Canary Challenge Steps:

Attend the Masterclass: Join Cloud Canaries experts for an interactive Masterclass on August 22 at 1:00 PM EST to learn the fundamentals of designing, building and sharing Intelligent Canaries.Download the SDK: The SDK includes all necessary files and documentation to create canaries with sample templates.Create and Share a Canary: Develop Intelligent Canaries using pre-formatted resources and add them to a template library available to a company or the Cloud Canary DevOps community.Upload and Test: Test the Intelligent Canary in the template library, ensuring it meets all requirements.Share a Canary: Once approved, The Intelligent Canary enters the Top Canary Challenge.

The Intelligent Canary with the most quarterly downloads will be inducted into the Top Canary Hall of Fame. The first winner will be announced on January 1, 2025.

About Intelligent Canaries

Intelligent Canaries proactively monitor, detect and resolve workload obstacles before they impact operations. These lightweight agents leverage AI algorithms to analyze data patterns and user behavior, providing real-time feedback and maintaining system stability. Intelligent Canaries streamline DevOps processes, reduce downtime, enhance collaboration and provide visibility into system performance. They also help monitor and prevent security breaches, ensuring the protection of sensitive data.

About Cloud Canaries

Cloud Canaries empowers software engineering teams practicing DevOps to unleash their superpowers. Its Intelligent Canaries detect and resolve issues by going beyond traditional log-file observability to capture performance insights from any workload, making predictive and autonomous healing simple and affordable. Its Cloud Intelligence platform lets DevOps teams take control and prioritize what matters most through actionable insights, proactive monitoring and automated problem resolution. With Cloud Canaries, customers optimize every resource to make innovation possible. For more information, visit .



