Farmer And Poet Lucinda Kay Boragno To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

SANGER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Down home and real best describes Lucinda Kay Boragno, her poems, songs, and life. Co-founder of California Cowgirls Unlimited, established in 2004 with her best friend Gail Jensen Carradine (who passed in 2010), Lucinda works hard to preserve their father's memories and memories growing up as kids in the San Joaquin Valley, which is reflected in our their country music, poetry, literature, and much more.

Working as a farmer, author, poet, and song writer in the central valley of California, Lucinda is all grapes and raisins.“At one time, and hopefully still, this area of California fed the nation. Plums, fresh fruit, raisins, wine. Before Napa and all this popularity with wines, our valley furnished the nation with wine and champagne. In the summer, you could smell the fruit ripening while driving your car down the country roads. With the windows down, you could feel the coolness from the ditch water irrigating the land and smell raisins drying in the sun and tomatoes ripening,” shares Lucinda.“Family farms, not factory farms, are the backbone of this country.”

Getting back to the basics is what Lucinda is all about.“I would love to see the entire world get rid of commercial food and just go back to family farms. I think people would really go back to the basics of life, but it's so hard because the newer generation doesn't understand. They're always looking for the future and what the future can give them and what the future can hold instead of understanding the basics. Some of these kids nowadays, they've become part of the machine, like their computers and their cell phones. They can't go out and play and they're gaining weight. They don't know how to talk or relate at the dinner table. Everyone's on their own. There's no unity anymore,” laments Lucinda.

Growing up on the farm, Lucinda is also an animal lover and owner of California Cowgirls Unlimited.“I've had animals around me all my life; cats, dogs, canaries, parquette, chickens, owls, doves, quails, bunnies, and frogs. I have my California Cowgirl K-9 Cadets. Their mom was a stray, barely a year old, in essence, a puppy having puppies, and gave birth to seven healthy puppies. They are so sweet, so smart, and so protective of me. I read them stories, children's storybooks, especially with farm animals in them. I even show them the pictures. When I sit down to read, they come and sit in a half circle around me-I don't put them there. Like kids in kindergarten, they just automatically sit around me. Even when I play the piano, they just come and sit around me and listen to the music. They're very special creatures and I'm so blessed that God made them part of my world,” shares Lucinda.

Lucinda got into songwriting with Gale, who was married to the late actor David Carradine.“Gail and I were like sisters as our families have been intertwined for at least three generations. Our daddies knew each other when we were just a twinkle in their eyes. Gail liked to play the piano, the Hambro in particular, in the music room and I would write poems. What really caught her attention was my poem, The Farmer's Waltz. Our songs include titles such as Crocheting Cobwebs and Alvin Rocks.”

One poem that best sums up Lucinda's spirit is titled Independent.

Independent as a cat,

So what do you cowboys think about that?

Cowgirls can cook, sew, dust, and clean,

Herd cattle and bust broncos in between.

Cowgirls can plant pretty daisies all in a row while watching acres and acres of their cropland grow.

As they sit in their saddles and ride their horses, taking a break from planning their required courses, accounting and bookkeeping, they do that to boot.

Keeping their figures in order is a real hoot.

Cowgirls raised by good folk are no fools.

They love to swim in streams of snow melt rather than in chlorinated swimming pools.

Cowgirls just love their pets and dogs,

Sitting by the fireside next to their gathered, seasoned, and wooden logs.

Cowgirls believe in Jesus and pray every day, then go out in the sunshine to pitch piles of first cut hay.

But most of all cowgirls can be independent, as you see,

While taking time out for a nap under the age old umbrella trees.

But we love you cowboys, yes we do.

And we're surely glad glad just to have you.

As we hold hands and steal a kiss or two.

We're sure that really doesn't surprise you.

Lucinda's husband, Kevin L. Peachy (aka Peach) also served as her entertainment manager,“Peach was a Hollywood-renowned musician, and he played a lot with Motown recording artists. In 2004, he was performing on stage with Willie Nelson at Farm Aide. As Peach was walking off stage after the performance, Willie shouted out, 'Nice horns, Peach!' Peach's friend, Tony Coleman, who was BB King's drummer, was like a manager who helped Peach get started, out and about.”

Peach passed in March, 2018, leaving Lucinda as the last of the three Musketeers. For more information on Lucinda, her songs and poetry, visit

