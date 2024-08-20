US agrees with Philippines to facilitate temporary transit of Afghan refugees

(MENAFN) The United States and the Philippines have reached an agreement to facilitate the temporary transit of a select number of Afghan nationals through the Philippines while they await the processing of their US visas and resettlement. This deal was announced by the State Department on Monday, outlining a collaborative effort to assist Afghan individuals in their transition to the United States.



Under this arrangement, the Philippines will serve as a temporary transit point for Afghan nationals who are in the process of obtaining Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and preparing for resettlement in the US. The US government has committed to providing essential services for these individuals while they are in the Philippines. This includes support for food, housing, security, medical care, and transportation necessary for completing their visa processing.



The State Department expressed appreciation for the Philippines' role in this humanitarian effort, highlighting the longstanding and positive nature of bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The support from the Philippine government is seen as a crucial component in aiding Afghan allies of the US who are in the process of transitioning to a new life in America.



This agreement underscores the ongoing collaboration between the US and the Philippines in addressing complex international challenges. The US government extends its gratitude to the Philippine authorities for their assistance and commitment to supporting Afghan allies during this critical period.

