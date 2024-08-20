Wendy Bell Selected As Top Talk Show Host Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wendy Bell honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wendy Bell, Talk Show Host of Wendy Bell Network, was recently selected as Top Talk Show Host of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Bell has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Bell is the Owner of the Wendy Bell Radio Network and host of the Wendy Bell Radio program with live daily shows 9am-12pm EST. She is also host of“Common Sense” on Newsmax TV. She is a 21-time Emmy Award winner, loud and proud advocate of American patriotism, conservative values, our police, military, and first responders. She also hosts her own podcasts as well on .Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Bell earned her Bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism from University of Colorado, Boulder in 1992 followed by her Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1994.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Bell has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a 21-time Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor with 5 Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in writing, reporting and news anchoring, 11 Golden Quill Awards, 17 Associated Press Awards and more than 2 dozen NAPBA nods. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Talk Show Host of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Wendy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Bell attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband Joe and their five sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

