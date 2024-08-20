Toxin Free USA And Beyond Pesticides Sue Saatva On PFAS Tainted Crib Mattresses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits Toxin Free USA and Beyond Pesticides filed a lawsuit against Saatva, Inc., a bedding manufacturer, alleging deceptive marketing of its crib mattresses.

Saatva represents its products as "nontoxic," "safe," "natural," and "eco-friendly." The product description also says that "it gives you peace of mind as your baby is cradled in soothing comfort."

Toxin Free USA facilitated lab testing of the crib mattress and detected eight PFAS chemicals.

PFAS are a class of toxic chemicals that studies have linked to many diseases, decreased fertility, birth defects, and developmental effects. PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals", do not break down naturally in the environment, bioaccumulate in humans, and can be harmful at levels in the parts per trillion. A study

published May 2024 confirmed that PFAS can be absorbed through human skin.

"It is unethical to falsely advertise that a mattress for infants is nontoxic, natural and safe when it exposes them to eight harmful PFAS chemicals. Parents pay a premium for Saatva crib mattresses because they think the mattresses are safe and healthy for their babies. Putting infants at risk to boost profits is unconscionable," said Diana Reeves, Executive Director of Toxin Free USA.

"If we are going to solve the existential health, biodiversity, and climate crises that threaten a sustainable future, it is critical that companies are honest about embracing meaningful solutions that are "nontoxic," "safe," "natural," and "eco-friendly," said Jay Feldman, Executive Director of Beyond Pesticides.

GMO/Toxin Free USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for a clean, healthy food system and environment, non-toxic consumer products, and educating consumers about the hazards of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and other toxins. .

Beyond Pesticides, founded in 1981, is a national grassroots nonprofit organization headquartered in the District of Columbia that works with allies in protecting public health and the environment, through the identification of the hazards of toxicants in land, air, water, food, and consumer products and the advancement of meaningful solutions to the current existential health, biodiversity, and climate crises. For more information, see .

