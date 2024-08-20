“Stree 2” becomes the Biggest opener of 2024, achieves a gross of ₹283 crore worldwide!

(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) After setting new records on its opening day and emerging as the BIGGEST OPENER of a Hindi in 2024, Stree 2 continues its winning streak at the global box office amassingUS$ 5.143M (₹43.16 Cr.) in its opening weekend overseas. This impressive figure marks a powerful start for the horror-comedy sequel, which has captured audiences worldwide.



Since its release on 15th August, with special select previews in India, US, and the UAE on 14th August, Stree 2 has amassed a gross of ₹283 crore worldwide.



Breakdown of International Earnings:



United States: 1.61mn USD

Canada: 750k USD

Middle East: 1.45mn USD

United Kingdom: £290k GBP

Australia: 694k USD

New Zealand: 211kN NZD

Rest of World: 370K USD



"Stree 2’s” success comes on the heels of an enthusiastic reception to its unique blend of horror and humor, which has been a significant draw for audiences. Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddocks Films alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and featuring a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, "Stree 2" is poised for a successful theatrical run. The film not only ties the intriguing loose ends left by its predecessor but also elevates the horror-comedy genre to new heights.



As "Stree 2" continues its global rollout, expectations are high for sustained audience interest and additional milestones at the box office. With positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, the film is well-positioned to continue breaking records and delighting fans around the world.



Stree 2 is now on general release in cinemas worldwide.



Globally, the film is being distributed by Marudhar Entertainment Network, ensuring a wide international release.





