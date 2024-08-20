(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Discover how Indian consumers are finding new brands in 2024 via social media, AI-driven recommendations, and Redfynd, setting new standards.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the fast-paced and ever-evolving fashion landscape of India, discovering new brands has never been more dynamic or multifaceted. In 2024, the ways in which consumers come across new fashion labels reflect the technological advancements and cultural shifts that define the unique dynamics of the Indian fashion market. From artificial intelligence to trending reels, here are the key avenues through which Indian consumers are finding their next favorite fashion brands.1. Social Media InfluenceSocial media remains a powerhouse in brand discovery. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest continue to dominate, offering a visually driven experience that aligns perfectly with fashion. Influencers and micro-influencers play a crucial role, showcasing new brands through engaging content, from styling videos to unboxing experiences. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, with their viral trends and algorithm-driven content, have emerged as significant players in the past year, helping lesser-known brands gain overnight fame.2. Personalized RecommendationsArtificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have revolutionized how consumers discover brands. Personalized recommendations, driven by data on consumer preferences and behavior, are now a staple feature on e-commerce platforms and fashion apps. These algorithms suggest brands and products that align with individual tastes, making the discovery process both effortless and highly relevant. This is especially true on platforms like Redfynd, where there are more than 6 million products from 100+ stores to choose from.3. Online MarketplacesE-commerce giants like Nykaa Fashion, Myntra, and Ajio have become central hubs for brand discovery. These platforms offer a vast array of brands, from established names to emerging designers, providing consumers with endless options. Newer shopping models like Redfynd enhance the shopping experience by offering user reviews, ratings, and sophisticated search functionalities, helping shoppers navigate extensive selections and find new brands that match their style and needs. Redfynd, in particular, helps lesser-known brands gain an audience through highly relevant search results and personalized suggestions.4. Sustainable and Ethical Fashion MovementsThe growing awareness and demand for sustainable and ethical fashion have led consumers to seek out brands that align with their values. Platforms like IKKIVI and Amala Earth curate and promote brands committed to ethical practices. This shift has also given rise to niche marketplaces dedicated to sustainable fashion, making it easier for consumers to discover and support environmentally conscious brands.5. Google, Google Shopping, and Google LensGoogle remains a fundamental tool for brand discovery in India. Google Shopping allows users to compare prices and discover new brands across various e-commerce platforms. Google Lens, a visual search tool, enables users to snap pictures of clothing and accessories to find similar items online. This visual search capability is particularly useful for discovering new brands based on styles consumers come across in their daily lives.6. Cashback and Price Comparison PlatformsCashback and price comparison platforms like Redfynd have become essential tools for brand discovery in India. Redfynd offers consumers the ability to compare prices across multiple retailers, ensuring they get the best deals. Additionally, Redfynd provides cashback offers , making shopping more rewarding. Shopping on Redfynd offers many additional benefits compared to traditional e-commerce platforms. For instance, it not only helps consumers save money but also introduces them to new brands through curated recommendations and personalized deals. This makes the shopping experience both cost-effective and explorative.In 2024, the discovery of new fashion brands in India is a blend of digital innovation and cultural nuances. From algorithm-driven suggestions on e-commerce platforms to personal recommendations within fashion communities, the channels for brand discovery are as diverse as the fashion landscape itself. Brands that can navigate these channels effectively, leveraging both technology and authentic storytelling, are poised to capture the attention and loyalty of today's discerning consumers. Platforms like Redfynd play a pivotal role in this ecosystem, enhancing brand discoverability and connecting consumers with highly relevant and personalized fashion choices.

