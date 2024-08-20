Alleged Iphone 16 Launch Event Poster Surfaces On Social Media, Hints At New Colour And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A purported poster for Apple's September event has surfaced online, including the tagline "Ready. Set. Capture." We can see that the Apple event is scheduled for September 10th. This is the debut date of the 16, according to recent rumours.

So, let's first look at the said poster to learn the time and venue of the event. We'll also think over the newly leaked marketing materials for the iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro.

According to the image, Apple Park in California, US, will host the "Ready Set Capture" event on September 10th at 10:30 PM IST. But until Apple makes the same announcement, we advise you to treat this poster and the information it contains with a grain of salt. The poster features the Apple logo in a gold colour scheme that corresponds with the recently reported "Desert Titanium" colour choice.

According to the report, based on leaks and speculations, the iPhone 16 basic model may get a new camera panel design, while the Pro model would get a new camera button that feels like a DSLR camera and responds to the user's finger pressure.

It's possible that the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will have a larger screen than its predecessor. For the phones to do the energy-intensive on-device operations requiring generative AI, they will require more software capacity. All phones in the iPhone 16 line-up are anticipated to come with Apple Intelligence, the company's own suite of AI technologies.



