Paratroopers Post Video Showing Marder IFV In Action In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed Russia's combat positions in Kursk region's Sudzha district, making full use of their Marder infantry fighting vehicle's firepower.

That's according to the press service of the Airborne Assault Forces command, Ukrinform reports.

The command uploaded on its social raw footage showing the Marder IFV engaging the enemy positions in the village of Malaya Loknya, Kursk region.

"Quite well-equipped firing points and combat positions of the Russians came under a powerful blow of the Plossia paratroopers. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower, equipment and other materiel," the report reads.

In terms of firepower, German-made Marder 1A3, supplied to Ukraine, is equipped with a 20mm automatic cannon, which represents a significant upgrade over the 73mm gun on the BMP-1 and is comparable to the 30mm cannon on the BMP-2 as per ArmyRecognition . Additionally, the Marder's capacity to carry anti-tank guided missiles offers greater firepower against enemy armored vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 80th Galicia Separate Airborne Assault Brigade captured Russia's newest T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) main battle tank tank during a raid in Kursk region.