KCMA: Russians Attacked Kyiv With Cruise Missiles In Morning, With No Damage Or Casualties
Date
8/20/2024 1:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, on 20 August, Russian troops attacked Kyiv from the north, allegedly with Iskander-K cruise missiles.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
'According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine from the north, probably with cruise missiles like Iskander-K. This was the fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month! The missiles were destroyed by air defence forces and means on the outskirts of the city,' the statement said.
Read also:
War update: 81 clashes along frontlines, Pokrovsk axis remains hottest
As of this moment, there are no damages or casualties in Kyiv.
As reporte , an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of eastern and northern regions due to the missile threat.
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108578364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.