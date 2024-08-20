KCMA: Russians Attacked Kyiv With Cruise Missiles In Morning, With No Damage Or Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, on 20 August, Russian attacked Kyiv from the north, allegedly with Iskander-K missiles.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

'According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine from the north, probably with cruise missiles like Iskander-K. This was the fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month! The missiles were destroyed by air defence forces and means on the outskirts of the city,' the statement said.

As of this moment, there are no damages or casualties in Kyiv.

As reporte , an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of eastern and northern regions due to the missile threat.