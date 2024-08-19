Orfeón And Tom & Collins Release New Collaboration In 'Ayer Y Hoy' EP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orfeón record label and renowned electronic duo Tom & Collins are pleased to announce the release of their exciting new EP Collaboration, "Ayer y Hoy .” The EP features reimagined Latin American classics infused with a contemporary electronic twist, merging the timeless appeal of Latin rhythms with modern beats. The project includes the singles "La Boa" and "El Más Grande Amor," with "La Boa" having already garnered significant attention following its premiere at Tomorrowland on July 21, 2024.At its core, the release of "Ayer y Hoy" marks a milestone in Orfeón's ongoing commitment to preserving Latin American musical heritage while pushing the boundaries of innovation. This collaboration brings together two forces in the music industry - Tom & Collins, known for their dynamic electronic productions, and Orfeón, with its extensive catalog of Latin American music. The fusion of these elements has resulted in a project that both honors and reinvents the classics, making them accessible to a new generation of listeners.“Working alongside an industry icon like Orfeón came about quickly and naturally,” says Jorge Corral, a member of Tom & Collins.“Combining a classic like 'La Boa' with contemporary beats is a harmonious union. This collaboration allows us to bring Latin music to the global stage.” His partner, Juan Pablo Escudero, added,“We are grateful for the reception 'La Boa' has received. This collaboration with Orfeón and their extensive catalog is just the beginning of something greater.”The success of "La Boa" at Tomorrowland is a testament to the potential of this project to transcend cultural and genre boundaries. The track received widespread acclaim for its innovative blend of traditional Latin sounds with fresh electronic music, setting the stage for the full EP release. Fans can anticipate a collection of tracks that celebrate the richness of Latin American music while offering a fresh, modern take that resonates with global audiences."Ayer y Hoy" is now available on all major digital platforms starting August 16, 2024. This release exemplifies Orfeón's dedication to bridging the gap between the past and the present, bringing together the best of both worlds in a seamless auditory experience.For more information, please visit and .About OrfeónOrfeón is a Mexican record label with a legacy spanning over 60 years. Founded in 1958, the label has been instrumental in shaping the musical landscape of Latin America, working with legendary artists such as Perez Prado, Celia Cruz, and Pedro Infante. Orfeón's vast catalog encompasses a wide range of genres and decades, preserving the rich musical heritage of Latin America. Today, Orfeón continues to lead the industry by promoting and preserving cultural excellence while embracing innovative collaborations that bring classic Latin music to new, global audiences.About Tom & CollinsTom & Collins, formed by Jorge Corral and Juan Pablo Escudero, have quickly risen to the elite of electronic music. With international tours that have taken them to stages in Europe, Asia, the United States, and Latin America, this duo has established itself as one of the most dynamic acts in the genre. They currently hold the No. 75 spot in the DJMag ranking, reflecting their growing influence and popularity on the global scene.

