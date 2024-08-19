DMARC MSP Case Study: Cloudintellect Improves Email Visibility With Powerdmarc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CloudIntellect Improves Email Visibility with PowerDMARC's MSP Partner Program

Cloudintellent becomes a DMARC MSP partner with PowerDMARC to improve visibility on email channels.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudIntellect, a leading UK-based Managed (MSP) renowned for its top-of-the-line IT solutions, has strengthened its cybersecurity offerings by partnering with PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security services.Addressing Evolving Domain Security ChallengesAs cyber threats evolve, CloudIntellect's clients have increasingly faced difficulties maintaining comprehensive visibility into their email-sending sources and channels. This lack of visibility has hindered their ability to effectively combat phishing, spoofing, and other email-based threats. Additionally, the complexity of managing SPF, DKIM, and DMARC configurations posed a significant challenge for many of their customers.To address these issues, CloudIntellect sought a robust solution that would not only simplify the management of email authentication protocols but also provide detailed insights into email security. Their search led them to the PowerDMARC MSP Partner Program.PowerDMARC: A Unified Email Authentication Solution for DMARC MSPs & MSSPsCloudIntellect selected PowerDMARC's DMARC MSP program for its comprehensive suite of email authentication services, including hosted SPF, DKIM, DMARC, MTA-STS , TLS-RPT, and BIMI. The platform's user-friendly interface and advanced reporting features have empowered CloudIntellect's clients with the tools they need to secure their email domains effectively.“The most comprehensive DMARC reporting platform. Bar none!" said Howard Lynn, Managing Director at CloudIntellect.Remarkable Results and Client SatisfactionSince partnering with PowerDMARC, CloudIntellect has reported significant improvements in their clients' email security. The platform's detailed reporting capabilities have allowed for early detection and mitigation of threats, resulting in a noticeable decrease in phishing and domain spoofing incidents. Moreover, clients have experienced enhanced email deliverability and overall satisfaction with the ease of managing their email security configurations through a single, unified platform.About CloudIntellectCloudIntellect is a premier MSP based in the UK, specializing in customized IT solutions for businesses across Leicestershire and Northants. With a focus on delivering top-tier services tailored to the unique needs of their clients, CloudIntellect continues to be a trusted partner in the ever-changing world of IT.Media ContactPhone: (0333) 666 1036About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Ahona Rudra

PowerDMARC

+1 2176507167

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

How to become a PowerDMARC MSSP Partner?