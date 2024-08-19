DMARC MSP Case Study: Quinset Elevates Email Security With Powerdmarc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quinset Elevates Email Security with PowerDMARC's MSP Partner Program

UK-based MSP, Quinset, enhanced its email security service portfolio by becoming a PowerDMARC DMARC MSP partner.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quinset, a prominent Managed (MSP) in the United Kingdom, has significantly enhanced its service portfolio by partnering with PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication solutions. This collaboration has empowered Quinset to offer robust, all-inclusive email security services that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.Addressing Complex Email Security Challenges for MSPsBen Fielding, Quinset's Fractional CTO, was in search of a comprehensive email authentication platform that went beyond basic DMARC reporting. Quinset required a solution that included hosted DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, BIMI , and custom-branded reports-a combination not easily found in the market. Fielding's pursuit of a reliable and feature-rich platform led him to PowerDMARC, where he discovered the ideal solution for Quinset's needs.A Comprehensive Solution with PowerDMARC's DMARC MSSP ProgramPowerDMARC's DMARC MSP Partner Program provided Quinset with an all-encompassing email authentication suite. The platform's extensive features, including advanced email security protocols, a user-friendly interface, and the ability to deliver custom-branded DMARC reports, allowed Quinset to elevate its service offerings. The responsive support team at PowerDMARC also ensured smooth deployment and management, further strengthening the partnership.DMARC MSP Partnership Impact and ResultsSince integrating PowerDMARC's solutions, Quinset has witnessed a substantial boost in client satisfaction and lead generation. The ease of protocol management, high service availability, and committed SLA, helped provide a seamless experience for their clients.“PowerDMARC exceeded our expectations with their comprehensive suite and excellent support.,” said Ben Fielding, Fractional CTO of Quinset.About QuinsetQuinset, founded by experienced IT leader Ben Fielding, is dedicated to providing independent, sustainable, and strategic technology guidance for businesses. Recognizing that many companies struggle to make informed technology decisions, Quinset was created to empower business leaders with the knowledge and tools to align technology investments with their unique goals.Media ContactPhone: +44 (0) 208 050 6109About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

