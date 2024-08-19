Monday August 19 2024 Quick Read

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Sunday, August 25 is a sterilization day in Alto Boquete Panama to spay or neuter your pet for the low-cost of

$20 for dogs

or $10 for cats.

For more information, please contact

Rosa Martinez

on WhatsApp +507 6563-8686 or

...





Phil Donahue, the celebrated daytime talk show host who pioneered that style of television show, has died.

Phil was 88.







Finally this lady was arrested.

A 53 year old Missouri woman had a scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family through the sale of Graceland.

Lisa Findley falsely claimed that Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie prior to her death, had pledged the famous estate as collateral for a loan she hadn't repaid. Findley was charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Her arrest came recently, 47 years to the day after Presley died at Graceland, on Aug. 16, 1977.

Findley faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for aggravated identity theft and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for mail fraud.





Madonna

celebrates her 66th birthday in Pompeii Italy, and will be funding an artistic project involving youths.

The show financed by Madonna's foundation will be on stage at Pompeii's Teatro Grande in May 2025.





Elon Musk's X is to shut operations in Brazil amid a bitter legal fight but Brazilian users will still have access to X.

On Saturday, X claimed that a Judge Moraes secretly threatened one of the company's legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.

In a separate social media post on Saturday, Musk called Moraes“an utter disgrace to justice”.





In Matthew Perry's death a year ago, 5 have been charged including 2 doctors, actor's assistant and a woman known as the "Ketamine Queen".

"They knew what they were doing was wrong.

They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."





US Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz agreed to a Vice Presidential Debate on CBS October 1st.

Vance has also requested an earlier debate on CNN September 18 stating "The American people deserve as many debates as possible.







Former President Donald Trump has challenged Kamala Harris to three debates but Harris has only accepted one on September 10 on ABC.

The first debate would have been on FOX on September 4 and the third would be on NBC September 25.

Harris has not been accepting TV interviews, or attending press conferences, only rallies and making speeches using a teleprompter.

She'll have to prove that she is capable of leading a party that never saw her as its natural leader, during the debate with Trump.





Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attempted to reach out to Vice President Harris about a Cabinet position if she wins

in November.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Matt Corridoni said in a statement.

“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement.”

So the short answer is......no.





