Student's Stabbing In Udaipur: Autopsy Performed After Consensus On Compensation, Job (Ld)

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) In a tragic turn of events, a Class 10 student who was stabbed by his classmate at a school in Udaipur on August 16 succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

However, his family members refused to allow a post-mortem raising several demands, including strict action against the accused, proper compensation, and government job for a family member. The autopsy could be performed only after consensus was reached between both sides.

The 15-year-old student, identified as Devraj Mochi, sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by his classmate following an altercation last Friday. He was admitted to the MB Hospital where his condition deteriorated at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

As soon as the news of his demise was confirmed by the doctors, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the hospital, officials said.

The officials feared violent reactions from the public as on Friday, nearly half-a-dozen cars were torched by an angry mob after the stabbing incident, while incidents of stone pelting were also reported from certain parts of the city.

As per reports, the students were from different communities which led to tension in the city.

Officials said on Monday evening that an agreement has been reached as per which financial assistance of Rs 51 lakh will be given to the deceased's family, along with a contractual job to one member of the family. Also, action will be taken in the case under the ST-SC Act.

Those who gathered outside the hospital also demanded removal of the school staff.

The news of Devraj's death spread like wildfire in Udaipur as a huge crowd gathered in front of the Emergency ward raising slogans. The agitating crowd accused the hospital administration of misleading them for the last four days on the health status of the injured student.

Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena, Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, District Collector Arvind Poswal, IGP Ajaypal Lamba, SP Yogesh Goyal, and a large number of police personnel were present on the spot.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, appealed to the people to remain calm, saying, "The incident was sad but the the government tried its best. Please maintain mutual harmony."

To prevent any untoward incident, Section 144 has been clamped in the city while the internet ban has been extended till Tuesday night in Udaipur City, Bedla, Bargaon, Balicha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dhikali, and Bhuwana to stop the spread of rumours.

"We appeal to all the residents of Udaipur to not gather anywhere in large numbers. The family (of the victim) is traumatised, so please stay indoors so that the atmosphere remains calm. Don't pay attention to rumours," said IGP Lamba.

All precautions are being taken for the last rites of Devraj, which will be performed on Tuesday.