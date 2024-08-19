Denmark Announces $115M Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Danish announced on August 19 that it is ready with a new donation package, worth approximately DKK 783 million ($115 million), to meet Ukraine's military needs in both the short and long term.

That is according to Global Defense & Aerospace Post , Ukrinform reports.

"Putin continues the brutal and bloody against the Ukrainians unabated. It is crucial that Denmark continues to support Ukraine so that they are able to defend themselves. This twentieth military support package has been put together on the basis of Ukraine's wishes and needs and must support Ukraine both in the short term and in the coming years," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Central to the package are the financial contributions, among other things, for the industry pool, which is increased by DKK 300 million ($44 million) in 2024. The industrial pool is targeted at purchases in the defense industry to meet Ukrainian needs for military support.

This summer Ukraine to receive Leopard 2A4 tanks, paid for by the Netherlands, Denmark

An additional DKK 112 million ($16 million) is also set aside in 2024 to finance donations through the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Denmark is and will remain among Ukraine's biggest supporters. We have continuously shown that where there is a will, there is a way, and Denmark has set the international standard for support to Ukraine. Today we are taking another step with the twentieth military donation package, which will provide Ukraine with much-needed military equipment, which will make a difference against Russia's war of aggression," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

For operational and security reasons, it is not possible to give a detailed account of the full contents of the donation package.