RACER Trust Selects Equis And Ddms For Equis Implementation Support

More industrial clients are bringing their data in-house

- Elliott P. Laws, of EPLET, LLC, administrative trustee of RACER TrustPENSACOLA, FL, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EarthSoft announces that RACER Trust has selected EQuIS as its Environmental Data Management System. The decision was driven by EQuIS' existing use with most environmental consultants, as well as its scalability, configurability, and ability to provide a comprehensive and automated environmental data management workflow. EarthSoft's Business Partner, ddms , will be implementing EQuIS. RACER Trust chose ddms through a competitive process due to ddms' high level of expertise with EQuIS implementations and consulting support.RACER Trust was formed as a result of the General Motors Corp. bankruptcy and given a dual mandate of performing environmental cleanups, where necessary, and positioning its former automotive industrial properties for sale and reuse. These efforts revitalize communities and create opportunities. RACER Trust is one of the largest holders of industrial property in the United States, and one of the largest environmental response and remediation trusts in U.S. history. RACER owned 336 tax parcels at 83 locations in 14 states at its inception and has data for approximately 60 of these locations that will be managed in EQuIS.Elliott P. Laws, of EPLET, LLC, administrative trustee of RACER Trust commented, "RACER Trust has progressed to the point that it became important to bring environmental data management directly under RACER control to more efficiently address the considerable challenges and complexities of managing a large property portfolio across multiple states with varied regulatory requirements. EQuIS is an important tool in helping RACER manage its environmental data and fulfill its dual mandate."EarthSoft CEO Mitch Beard commented,“EarthSoft is excited RACER Trust selected EQuIS as their Environmental Data Management System. We look forward to helping RACER Trust in their endeavors. More of our industrial clients want control of their data, increased data security, and are no longer satisfied with the data being distributed between multiple third parties. This is a prime example of that trend.”Mark Packard, CEO ddms, Inc., commented,“ddms is honored to partner with EarthSoft in support of RACER Trust's mission in cleaning up legacy GM sites and positioning them for beneficial reuse.”About EarthSoft: EarthSoft is a recognized worldwide leader in providing environmental and geotechnical data management systems and support. For 30 years, governments, industries, laboratories, and consultants have trusted EarthSoft and EQuIS to manage and protect their data assets. For further information about EQuIS, please visit or write us at ....About ddms: ddms is a team of experienced scientists who understand environmental data from the ground to the cloud. ddms partners with corporations and government to support their environmental remediation goals, generate insights and deploy best practices to protect their substantial investments in the asset that is environmental liability data. Please visit for more information about ddms.

