Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Eco-Friendly Air Freshener (TKB-102)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have created my own fragrances, oils, wax melts, for years and I wanted to create something of my own to use them with," said an inventor from Lorain, Ohio, "so I invented SOLAR FRESH. It will radiate fragrances without using batteries or a power cord."

The invention provides homes or with a pleasant aroma and allows for even and well-radiated aroma without relying on batteries or a power cord. It is convenient and ideal for use in homes, business offices, cars, and trucks. It is non-flammable, low maintenance and easy to install and use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TKB-102, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

