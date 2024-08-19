Creative Artist, Parker Heath Will Premier A New Collection Of Fine Art At Found Studio's Upcoming Art Exhibit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bird Rock Renaissance featured artist Parker Heath will premier a new collection of fine art and abstract paintings.

Academically trained studio artist Parker Heath, holds a BFA from San Diego State University's School of Art + Design, and is also an accomplished professional freestyle BMX athlete, agency signed male model and working actor.

Through the introduction of organic sculptural materials, Heath who primarily works in sketches, then paint on canvas, before those paintings are re-invented into other multidimensional works.

Exhibit will highlight new "Framed Wovens" original artworks created by Parker Heath, as a new interuptation of jacquard woven“soft sculpture” paintings.

PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living.

Artist, Parker Heath, will showcase new abstract paintings as a featured artist at Found Studio's Bird Rock Renaissance Exhibit from August 24 - October, 13.

- The Found Studio teamSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Artist, Parker Heath, Founder & CEO of San Diego-based lifestyle brand PAR KER made , will premier a new collection of fine art at Found Studio's Bird Rock Renaissance Exhibit starting on August 24, 2024.Academically trained studio artist Parker Heath , commented about the upcoming exhibition,“I couldn't be happier with our partnership and the response my work is getting from being on display at Found Studio. In less than a year, this opportunity has helped me to solidify myself even more in the fine art world, with the perfect gallery space to showcase my range of my abstract works.”Heath, who primarily works in sketches, then paint on canvas, before those paintings are re-invented into other multidimensional works. Through the introduction of organic sculptural materials, like coffee grounds, Heath's work emphasizes a conversation of heavy texture and the beauty of raw materials.Heath added,“Since I graduated from art school and began translating and transforming my work into new media with my company PAR KER made, I wanted to find the right gallery setting to showcase the full scope and range of my work. With the success I have had marketing my abstract paintings at art fairs over the last two years, led to the amazing opportunity and partnership with Found Studio.”As the premier Southern California Art destination for homeowners to connect with emerging artists, Found Studio's new exhibition will run from August 24-October 13, 2024 at 5490 La Jolla Boulevard San Diego, CA 92037. Found Studio will host their official Grand Opening Party for Bird Rock Renaissance Exhibition on August 24th from 2pm-5pm. The must attend La Jolla art event will offer Natural wines, an interactive grazing table, and live music. The exhibition will also present a unique opportunity for Artist & Buyers to connect one on one and to share the inspiration behind their work during a special VIP Collectors Hour from 1-2 pm.“We invite everyone to come and celebrate the grand opening of our latest exhibition at Found Studio! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and inspiration as we showcase the incredible work of local artists.” The Found Studio team shared,“The excitement around our event is palpable with our artists and with fellow art enthusiasts. We know everyone will enjoy mixing and mingling while they explore a day filled with beauty and imagination.”Found Studio is renowned for elevating and partnering with artists and artisanal makers of fine gifts and accessories, through a shared goal to serve as a platform for creatives to showcase their unique perspectives with an open-ended theme that encourages originality. Bird Rock Renaissance Exhibition will highlight featured artist Heath, alongside other emerging artists who will showcase original abstract and figurative paintings.Heath, co-creator of the inaugural“ART on GARNET”, was recently featured in Coronado Magazine and received notable mention as the VIP Featured Artist at Coronado's Art & Wine Festival. Hailing from San Diego, CA, Parker Heath, at only 26 years old has cultivated a truly unique pedigree. With a BFA in Studio Arts from San Diego State University's School of Art + Design, he is also an accomplished professional freestyle BMX athlete, agency signed male model and working actor.Heath, who is honored to celebrate numerous wins for such a young entrepreneur, has single handedly and successfully growing his small business PAR KER made - a modern home + living manufacturer established while Heath was still in college – specializes in translating his original abstract artwork into collections that include original fine art, art prints, accessories, apparel, mirrors and jacquard woven throw blankets.“Inspired and influenced by my SoCal upbringing, a study of art history, and my travels with BMX and involvement with the world of modeling and acting-my artistic style translates my abstract artwork through a sense of a love for modern design, combining contrasted organic and primal elements, with modern motifs,” Heath shared.This spring Heath was a featured speaker during a Fashion Snoops discussion on Gen-Z Design. This event coincided with the launch of PAR KER made's newest collaboration with Creative Accents, and having (3) of his product designs highlighted in Fashion Snoops bi-annual High Point Market Trend Display at the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame. Heath's rug collection with Creative Accents debuted (5) designs that are a combination of abstract artwork painted or hand drawn illustrations. Noted by industry media for their“innovative, bold and unique designs” as well as the exquisite brush work, natural earth tones, organic details, and raw contrasting patterns - all of which are staples of Parker Heath's original artwork. Heath's rug collection, deemed“Modern Primitive”, exhibits dialogue about contrasting elements that exist in works that blend striking modern art elements with primal influences.Heath's abstract designs have led to other high-profile collaborations including a licensed art line with General Public that will arrive in retailers across the country very soon. Heath also has had two successful wallpaper collaborations, with brands Wall Snobs and Ayara Home who debuted capsule collections that are available in traditional and peel-n-stick wallpapers in a variety of sizes, colors and patterns.One of Heath's best selling products transformed original artwork from his jacquard woven throw blanket's“Redstripe” pattern on the insole of VANS BMX SLIP-ON X DENNIS ENARSON SHOE. The shoe became an instant hit and fan favorite with national retailers, surf/skate consumers, and in fashion media publications. Taking its inspiration from PAR KER made's Jacquard Woven Throw Blanket 12 piece collection, which features a unique double-sided 50” x 60” design, and was Awarded Best Sustainable Product by NY Now for its innovative Made in USA materials, alternate color scheme and ability to utilize two blankets in one.“Each of my designs evoke a sense of mid-century meets boho, with contrasting abstract linework, and bold textural elements. Looking back on how I first began in product licensing, I started in my own company by translating my original abstract art into a collection of jacquard woven throw blankets,” Heath commented.“It has been an absolute whirlwind from the first blanket sample, to my first trade show, to now having four licensed collections with designs for Apparel, Art, Rugs, and Wallpaper. I am living a dream come true.”Explore Parker Heath's abstract artwork and home + living collections online at and experience his newest work at Found Studio's Bird Rock Renissance Exhibit August 24-October 13, 2024, at 5490 La Jolla Boulevard San Diego, CA 92037.AboutPAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, with a brand mission to empower its customers to embrace self-expression, while creating products that bring excitement to the experience of functional art.PAR KER made specializes in translating the work of interdisciplinary artist Parker Heath's original abstract pieces into modern home + living collections with products that include original paintings, handmade mirrors, woven textile wall art, prints, lifestyle accessories, apparel, jacquard woven throw blankets, pillows, socks, wallcovering, and now a fine art print collection with Studiomarks.Heath has single handedly, and successfully grown his small business, which has led to unparalleled growth, winning product design awards, and receiving national features in trade and shelter magazines. Follow Parker's journey at @parkermade_ and @parkerheath_Found Studio ( )Explore Found Studio's new exhibition August 24-October 13, 2024 at 5490 La Jolla Boulevard San Diego, CA 92037.As Southern California's premier art destination to connect with emerging artists, and where modern meets eclectic under a flood of natural light. Think spacious yet intimate, with an effortlessly cool vibe.Our studio and event space offers massive windows for a seamless indoor-outdoor feel, echoing the coastal energy of Bird Rock. It's the ideal backdrop for your next big thing – be it a buzzing gathering or a day of thought leadership. Dive into a space that's not only equipped but also imbued with style. Here, every moment is an experience waiting to happen.

